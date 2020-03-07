C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in United Community Banks by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6,196.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.27.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Hovde Group cut United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

