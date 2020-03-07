C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 53.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. CL King began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

LANC opened at $150.27 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a twelve month low of $133.77 and a twelve month high of $165.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.51.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $355.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

