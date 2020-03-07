C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Yeti were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yeti by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after buying an additional 227,595 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yeti by 16.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,246,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after buying an additional 172,873 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Yeti by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 404,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after buying an additional 142,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Yeti by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 700,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 101,640 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,021,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $125,996.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,507,384 shares of company stock valued at $398,477,348. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YETI opened at $26.85 on Friday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 122.16%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yeti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Yeti from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

