C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $38,000 Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAM. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.14.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $384.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.13. Boston Beer Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $258.34 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total transaction of $9,181,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $3,713,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,211 shares of company stock worth $44,005,623 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

