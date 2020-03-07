C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 6,385 BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDSI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,230 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 605,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 240,200 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $399.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.46.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 42,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $251,267.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,631.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,136,395 shares of company stock valued at $13,597,815. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

