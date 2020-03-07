HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.01. The company had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 650.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 255,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $5,371,989.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 6.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 195.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

