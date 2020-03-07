C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of SFIX opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. Stitch Fix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 87.62, a P/E/G ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.73.

In other news, CFO Paul Yee sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,039,561.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,774.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,071 shares of company stock worth $8,657,131. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.