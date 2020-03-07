C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $61,000 in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,475,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,680,000 after buying an additional 232,764 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Atkore International Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 91,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Atkore International Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,650 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATKR opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. Atkore International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $447.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

