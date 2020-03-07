C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,443,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 360,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in El Paso Electric by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EE opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.56. El Paso Electric has a 1-year low of $57.07 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

