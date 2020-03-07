C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $47,000 in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,309.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

BYD opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.14. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.