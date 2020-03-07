C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 285 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Shares of CASY opened at $173.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.63. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a one year low of $122.86 and a one year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

