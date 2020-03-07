C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $56,000 Stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,465,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $898,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

