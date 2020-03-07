C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes $37,000 Position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $125.55 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $132.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

