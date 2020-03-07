C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $59,000 Position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 168.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.50. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.29 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

