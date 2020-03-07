C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,864,000 after buying an additional 2,519,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,853,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,160,000 after buying an additional 605,866 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,131,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,475,000 after buying an additional 494,292 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,947,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after buying an additional 510,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,547,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,217,000 after buying an additional 213,535 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

SHV stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $110.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

