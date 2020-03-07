Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.03.

ADAP stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

In other news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini acquired 7,500,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,506. Company insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 357,311 shares in the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

