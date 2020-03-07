New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYCB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 359,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 174,122 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 104.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 308.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after buying an additional 2,066,818 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

