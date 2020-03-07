L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given L.B. Foster an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of L.B. Foster stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in L.B. Foster by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 8,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

