-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.65). Scholar Rock reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,338,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Greenhill & Co., Inc.
C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Greenhill & Co., Inc.
C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in American Tower Corp
C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in American Tower Corp
C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ducommun Incorporated
C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ducommun Incorporated
C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Gentex Co.
C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Gentex Co.
C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 9,150 Shares of Duke Realty Corp
C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 9,150 Shares of Duke Realty Corp
C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes $57,000 Position in Hecla Mining
C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes $57,000 Position in Hecla Mining


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report