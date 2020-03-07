-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.65). Scholar Rock reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,338,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

