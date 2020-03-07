Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Botty Investors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Botty Investors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.3% of Botty Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,901.09 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market cap of $957.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,991.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,838.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

