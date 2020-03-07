Joshua Isner Sells 5,292 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CRO Joshua Isner sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $425,318.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 17,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,454.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Joshua Isner sold 12,013 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $861,091.84.

AAXN opened at $74.44 on Friday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $90.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,517.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.17.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

