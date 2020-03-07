Barclays PLC Acquires 5,117 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Safety Insurance Group worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFT. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.36. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.01 and a fifty-two week high of $103.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $223.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

