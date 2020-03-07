EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) to report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.09. EVO Payments posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $330,720. Insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 615,031 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 56.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,299,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after buying an additional 471,120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in EVO Payments by 37,488.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 386,134 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $9,490,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,649,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

