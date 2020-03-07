Botty Investors LLC Makes New $7.24 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Botty Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,472,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 16,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $166.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.87. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.61 and a 52 week high of $169.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

