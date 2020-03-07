Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Bought by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Regenxbio makes up about 3.8% of Botty Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Botty Investors LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Regenxbio worth $12,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 532.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Regenxbio by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Regenxbio in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 393.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Regenxbio by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGNX opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.88. Regenxbio Inc has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 10.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.28). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 268.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGNX. TheStreet raised shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

In other news, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $160,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Curran Simpson sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $296,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

