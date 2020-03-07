$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. GreenSky reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.52 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

GSKY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.04. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $16.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in GreenSky during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX bought a new position in GreenSky during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

