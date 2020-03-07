Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,774 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Livent by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LTHM opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. Livent Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Livent’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Livent Corporation will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

