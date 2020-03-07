Barclays PLC Purchases 34,147 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,606 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,147 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of TowneBank worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. TowneBank has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.19 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

