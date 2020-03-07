Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $21.47 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.4% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $289.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,264.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

