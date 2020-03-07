C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 915 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. SunTrust Banks set a target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEDP opened at $98.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $109.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.