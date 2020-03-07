Brokerages Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) to Post $0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.17. Fiesta Restaurant Group also posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.41 million.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 367,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 139,964 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 862.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

