Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Botty Investors LLC’s Largest Position

Botty Investors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 30.6% of Botty Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $100,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,295.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,453.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,321.72. The company has a market cap of $890.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.