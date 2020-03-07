MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 221.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,843 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,239,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $9,937,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 190,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 493,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised MGM Growth Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

NYSE:MGP opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.58. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.