Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,810 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

LPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.99. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $218.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 40.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

