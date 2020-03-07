Stephanie W. Bergeron Sells 2,600 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Stock

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SUI opened at $169.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.19, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.38. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $114.22 and a 12 month high of $173.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

