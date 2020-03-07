Barclays PLC Sells 6,738 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of PROS worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PROS by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $118,663.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,743 shares of company stock valued at $361,743. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.92.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

