Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Botty Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total transaction of $42,929.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,421,976 shares of company stock worth $346,883,661 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,298.41 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,455.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1,321.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

