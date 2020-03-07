Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $389,360.00 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $389,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,204.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total value of $409,240.00.

NYSE ANET opened at $190.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $121,784,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

