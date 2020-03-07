Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $389,360.00 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $389,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,204.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total value of $409,240.00.
NYSE ANET opened at $190.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $121,784,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
