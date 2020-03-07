Botty Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Botty Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,521 shares during the quarter. Global Blood Therapeutics makes up about 4.5% of Botty Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Botty Investors LLC owned 0.31% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $14,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $73,554.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 937 shares in the company, valued at $73,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 30,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $2,297,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,746 shares of company stock worth $6,484,312. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GBT. BidaskClub cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

