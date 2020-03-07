New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Director Acquires $572,800.00 in Stock

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. acquired 89,500 shares of New Senior Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $572,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SNR opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $514.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621,000.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.25 million. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNR. ValuEngine cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.