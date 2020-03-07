Marcus Lemonis Buys 50,000 Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) insider Marcus Lemonis bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $537,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,592.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CWH opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $964.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. Camping World’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. Analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,508,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 2,437.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,383,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after buying an additional 1,329,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Camping World by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Camping World by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 606,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 26.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 111,600 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.