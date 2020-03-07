Marcus Lemonis Buys 50,000 Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) insider Marcus Lemonis bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $537,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,592.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CWH opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $964.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. Camping World’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. Analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,508,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 2,437.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,383,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after buying an additional 1,329,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Camping World by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Camping World by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 606,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 26.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 111,600 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
