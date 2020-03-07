Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Shares Gap Up to $16.61

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $16.61. Big Lots shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 3,310,613 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cfra decreased their price target on Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $648.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk bought 1,850 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $479,070.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Big Lots by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

