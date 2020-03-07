Insider Buying: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director Steven A. Webster purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPE. ValuEngine lowered Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

