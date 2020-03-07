Linda Llewelyn Sells 17,944 Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $511,942.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,948.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -20.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwest Venture Partners XI LP acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at $102,438,000. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 729,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 296,314 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 311,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 215,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

