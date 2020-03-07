Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Down to $2.47

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.47. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 3,510,500 shares traded.
CPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30.
About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.
