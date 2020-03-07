Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Down to $2.47

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.47. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 3,510,500 shares traded.

CPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

