InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Shares Gap Down to $2.98

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Shares of InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $2.98. InfraCap MLP ETF shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 2,514,919 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.77%.

About InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

