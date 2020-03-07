Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) will report ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings. Odonate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.78) to ($4.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.33) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ODT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $958.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

