Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CENT. Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.