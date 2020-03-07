Mark A. Tucker Sells 12,594 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Stock

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $655,769.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,431,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AJRD stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.32.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AJRD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

