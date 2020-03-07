QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $510,761.00 in Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 41,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $510,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,420.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuinStreet alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Douglas Valenti sold 12,500 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $157,000.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Douglas Valenti sold 6,987 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $104,106.30.

On Thursday, February 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 89,658 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $1,319,765.76.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 979 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $14,264.03.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $35,040.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,181.49.

On Friday, January 10th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $34,833.96.

On Monday, January 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 4,663 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $68,033.17.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $83,384.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $112,406.00.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $11.16 on Friday. QuinStreet Inc has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $593.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in QuinStreet by 3,374.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,266,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after buying an additional 1,229,923 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,553,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 524,604 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $6,109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,342,000. Finally, Red Cedar Management LP grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.